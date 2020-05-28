Salon and barbershops finalize changes before Friday reopening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has approved Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s proposal to reopen salons and barbershops on Friday.

However, when the public returns, it may be a different experience than before.

Paul Brown, owner of Paul Brown Salon said stylists at his salon will be wearing a mask, goggles and a visor.

“This is the new normal when you’ll be coming into the Paul Brown salon. You’ll be entering into the door, you’ll have your temperature taken…,” said Brown.

He said they are also looking to cut out cash transactions, opting for a touch-less check out system.

The waiting area will be eliminated, and customers will now be asked questions about possible COVID-19 history.

There will also be a $5 COVID-19 charge for each service to offset PPE costs, which Brown said is essential to ensuring safety,

“The purpose [for the PPE equipment] is for me not to get anything but also for me not to pass anything I did have onto any of my clients,” said Brown.

To help with social distancing, while still maximizing the number clients they can service, Paul Brown is also taking over space in a vacant store nearby.

He said they have been planning to add a new space for weeks, anticipating social distancing. They worked to add in the items like mirrors and chairs Wednesday. On Thursday, they will be training staff for the new system and for reopening on Friday.

“They’re coming back to work, and we’re going to show them how to stay safe. We have protocols in place, we’ll walk through [the process],” said Brown.

Over in Hawaii Kai, the owner of Hapa Heaven Salon and Spa is also getting creative.

“I’ve been finding ways to separate my stylists six feet apart, I ordered shower curtains to go between my stylists chair,” said Raynette Hall, Hapa Heaven Salon and Spa owner.

At her salon, style books and magazines are gone. People will have to show a picture of the style they want on their phone. People will also be asked to fill forms on COVID history.

The salon door will also be locked between appointments.

“Because we need that time to clean our stations. We’re trying to be super safe,” said Hall.

However, Hall said there are still questions for smaller salons like hers that the state needs to address.

“There are some mom and pop [salons] here that have three stations… they’re not going to be able to be six feet apart. We need is to know what is going to be allowed for those small mom and pop’s,” said Hall.

She said they currently have a waiting list.

“Please be patient and kind with us that we are not trying got avoid you, we are trying to fit everyone in,” said Hall.

If you’re planning on visiting any salon or barbershop, it’s best to call ahead since many are only taking appointments for now. That way you can also ask about prices and whether there will be an extra fee to pay.