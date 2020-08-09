Saint Louis rising senior Caleb Lomavita representing Hawaii at prestigious Area Code Games

Saint Louis was set for a special season in the 2020 prep baseball season, jumping out to a 2-0 start highlighted by a win over defending HHSAA champion Punahou.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it turns out that the Crusaders would end up playing just those two games before the season was called off. But to one of the team’s star players, the grind barely stopped.

Saint Louis senior to be Caleb Lomavita has been on the road playing summer ball since early June, traveling the country to gain more experience.

“There was just never a pause button,” he told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “I just kept grinding, gathered my boys, tried to keep our distance.”

Lomavita has played multiple positions for the Crusaders, including pitcher, catcher, first base and outfield. Combined with his powerful bat, he’s already made a name for himself, leading him to earn a scholarship offer and commit to California last November.

“Just the people there, the coaches, I loved it,” Lomavita said of committing to the Bears of the Pac-12 Conference. “They were just a bunch of grinders, made me feel at home.”

Perhaps Lomavita didn’t necessarily need the extra exposure with his college commitment already intact, but he says he didn’t want to “miss out on opportunities that I could be getting instead of just staying at home and wasting time I guess. Soaking all the lessons I can take in because there’s gonna be a lot of talent there for sure and a lot of good coaching, plenty of scouts so I just gotta be myself.”

The final stop for Lomavita this summer takes him to Atlanta, where he’s the only player from Hawaii in this year’s prestigious Area Code Games, which takes place from Aug. 8-10. Many players in the past from the islands who went pro also played in the Area Code Games. The most recent example was Waiakea’s Kala’i Rosario, who was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. For Lomavita, a good showing at this year’s event would certainly appease the pro scouts in attendance.

“It means a lot. It means that I’m gonna have to carry Hawaii on my shoulders, I kind of have to make them proud,” Lomavita said. “I got a lot of family back home that helped train me to prepare for this.

“There’s always someone that you need to impress and you have to prove yourself to someone better in the rankings. Hoping they remember the name, that’s pretty much the thing I always think about to myself.”