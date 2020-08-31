Saint Louis linebacker Mason Tufaga commits to Utah

After receiving 19 football scholarship offers, Saint Louis senior Mason Tufaga has chosen the University of Utah as his college destination. The linebacker announced his decision via his personal Twitter account on Monday morning.

“Personally, I just think that the culture there, the program that they’ve built over the years is the right fit for me and it’s somewhere I think I can go in and play right away,” Tufaga told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida of his decision.

By choosing Utah, Tufaga will follow in his father’s footsteps. Wes Tufaga was also a standout football player at Saint Louis before playing for the Utes from 1997 to 2000.

As evidenced by his list of offers, Mason Tufaga had plenty of prestigious schools to choose from. Although he says the University of Oregon and University of Nebraska came close to landing him, he hopes to blaze his own trail in Salt Lake City despite the family history there. His aunt, Candace, also played volleyball for the Utes. At the end of the day, Wes’ wish for his son was to choose the best school for him.

“He’s always told me, ‘It’s not my footsteps, it’s your own path. You’re the one that’s creating your own path. It’s not about me anymore, it’s you,’ Mason recalls Wes telling him. “He’s been supportive no matter where I go.”

Wes Tufaga is currently the defensive backs coach at Saint Louis and also served as the acting head coach for a portion of the 2016 season when Cal Lee had kidney stones. When Mason makes his way to Utah’s campus, he’ll be coached by multiple men who’ve worked with his father in the past.

“It’s funny because the head coach, coach (Kyle) Whittingham, he was the linebacker coach when my dad was playing,” Mason said. “Coach (Lewis) Powell, the D-line coach, he was playing with my dad. The coaches, I’m very close with them. I know all of them personally and just going up there and playing with them, they said that I could come in and start, so we’ll see.”

Mason’s love for football started as a young elementary schooler playing in the Big Boyz League in Laie. Mason’s older brother, Isaiah, is currently a linebacker for the University of Hawaii football team. Like their father, the commute to school for Mason and Isaiah would require a long drive from the North Shore to Kalaepohaku on a daily basis.

The sacrifices that Wes, Isaiah and Mason made seem to have paid off for each, as all three will have played major college football once Mason suits up for the Utes. However, Mason will end up being the only one that didn’t play his senior season for Saint Louis. The HHSAA delayed the start of high school football until at least next January due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And because Mason plans to enroll early at Utah, he won’t get the chance to suit up for the Crusaders this fall.

“Going away from high school football and not being able to play my senior season, it’s been weighing on me a lot,” Mason said. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to experience homecoming, all that stuff, prom, but it’s what’s best for me because I’m getting into college, growing up, just finding that path to make for myself and maybe my future family’s. That’s what’s gonna set me apart from other people.

“It’s definitely tough. I pray about it all the time just to make sure it’s the right choice but I know it’s out of my control now. I’m already deep in it so I mean, you just gotta go with the flow, just do things the way it’s gonna be.”

On top of his father attending Utah, Mason Tufaga also follows Crusader standouts Darnell Arceneaux, Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala and Kamo’i Latu as those who went from Saint Louis to Utah.

Although being virtually finished with the recruiting process is a big relief, Mason Tufaga knows he has a reputation to uphold when he gets to college.

“I know they know I’m gonna bring the heat,” he said. “I’m gonna give them my all. I mean, coming from Hawaii, Kamo’i Latu has been showing me some film of him and they already know what Hawaii boys bring. I mean, Bradlee Anae, Mika Tafua, just to name a few. They know what we bring.”