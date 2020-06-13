Saint John the Baptist Catholic School to close end of June

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saint John the Baptist Catholic School in Kalihi will be closing on June 30, 2020.

School officials announced that the school had been struggling financially with the decline in enrollment and the increase in operational costs.

“Enrollment had already reached dangerously low levels,” said said Fr. Diego Alejandro Restrepo, Parish Administrator.

But it was not until COVID-19 that the school’s financial situation worsened. School officials said that fewer families could afford enrollment.

With all these factors in play, “…the quality education Saint John’s School had been able to provide was no longer possible, as fewer and fewer students meant more budgetary compromises had to be made,” said Fr. Diego Alejandro Restrepo, Parish Administrator. “It is clear to all that Saint John the Baptist School is no longer financially viable and can no longer provide the quality of Catholic education it had provided in past years.”

THE LATEST ON KHON2