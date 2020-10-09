Saguaro Correctional Center reports first positive COVID-19 case involving a Hawai’i inmate

ELOY, Arizona (KHON2) — A Hawai’i inmate at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona has tested positive for COVID-19, says the Hawai’i Department of Public Safety (PSD). This is the first confirmed case for a Hawai’i inmate at the facility.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Saguaro confirmed that a staff member tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, Oct. 5. By Friday, it was revealed that one Hawai’i inmate had contracted the virus.

PSD says two other Hawai’i inmates were also tested, but their results are still pending at this time.

A total of 264 Hawai‘i inmates in three separate housing pods were all placed on a 14-day quarantine as a precaution. It is not yet clear whether all inmates have underwent testing, but the correctional center indicated that nursing staff are conducting daily temperature checks and monitoring symptoms.

“The Department is working with Saguaro to make sure all necessary precautions are taken to mitigate any potential spread of the virus,” said Acting PSD Director Fred Hyun. “Saguaro leadership has assured us that they are closely monitoring the inmates and have made the health and safety of the staff and inmates under their supervision their top priority.”

Saguaro says enhanced cleaning and disinfecting efforts as well as increased social distancing has been implemented.

For more information. visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2