Safety checks to resume starting May 15

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting May 15, people can once again get their safety checks.

The safety check waiver announced on April 30 will not be changed to allow PMVI stations, counties, and the public enough time to conduct and process safety checks. The waiver announced previously was:

Safety check certificates and stickers expiring on or before May 31, 2020, will remain valid until August 31, 2020. All other safety checks that expire in 2020 will be valid for an additional three months after the 2020 expiration date.

The safety check extension does not impact the validity of the motor vehicle registration. The motor vehicle registration must still be unexpired to be valid. County motor vehicle registration offices are accepting renewals through a variety of methods, including mail, kiosk (where available), and online.

The County of Kauai has announced the reopening of its Department of Motor Vehicles by appointment beginning May 18 (link to their announcement here).

PMVI stations are required to follow the guidelines outlined below: