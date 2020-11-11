‘Safer At Home’ order approved for Lanai, begins Nov. 12

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Life on Lanai changed drastically after a sudden surge in coronavirus cases and the issuance of a stay-at-home order. On Tuesday, Governor David Ige approved what local county officials believe to be a step toward bringing back normalcy amid a raging pandemic.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced the new “safer at home” order for Lanai, which is set to go in effect on Thursday, Nov. 12. The rule encourages all residents and visitors to stay at their residence or place of lodging, but unlike the current “stay-at-home” order, it does not require it. Individuals may leave to conduct essential activities and government functions, or to operate essential businesses and designated operations, says Victorino.

“We have seen fewer positive cases on Lanai and believe the outbreak has been contained,” Mayor Victorino said. “Due to the vigilance of Lanaians, the restrictions on movement now can be lifted, although I still encourage residents and visitors to stay at home or at their place of lodging as much as possible. We continue to monitor cases on Lanai very closely, and I’m encouraged by the great amount of community testing by island residents to protect themselves and their community from the spread of COVID-19.”

Travelers to Lanai will still be required to quarantine, unless deemed exempt by the state’s pre-travel testing program or approved for an essential work-related limited quarantine.

The amended rule remains in effect until Nov. 30 or unless another order is enacted.

