Safe travels quarantine violators say Hawaii takes rules very seriously

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two California women say they’ve learned their lesson after they were arrested on Maui last week for violating the state’s safe travels quarantine requirement.

Vanessa Hamilton, 21, and Ariel Catalano, 27, were among four travelers arrested at the Kahului Airport Feb. 16, 2021 when they arrived from Oahu.

Maui police say none of the four had a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test and did not have approved lodging for their mandatory 10-day quarantine.

“We’re required to have a COVID-19 test result to fly to Maui,” said Ariel Catalano. “We took our test, and we didn’t have our test results yet. You have to take that stuff seriously. Because they really take it seriously out here. We weren’t taking it serious because we knew we didn’t have COVID-19. We’re on vacation. We don’t mean no harm. But they take it very, very seriously.”

“If you don’t have your results when you land, they’ll make you do a quarantine,” said Vanessa Hamilton.

The women were released the day after their arrest, and they flew back to Oahu.

They returned to California Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.