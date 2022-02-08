Gov. Ige says Safe Travels Hawai’i program will not require COVID booster

FILE — Visitors arrive at the airport on Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Gov. David Ige said the Safe Travels Hawai’i program will remain unchanged at this time and booster shots will not be required for “up-to-date” vaccination status for individuals traveling to Hawai’i.

“In making this decision, we considered declining COVID-19 case counts in Hawai‘i, the continental U.S. and Europe. Hospitalizations have also dropped,” Ige said.

“In addition, we looked at Hawaiʻi’s robust vaccination rates and the continued push by businesses and organizations to get their employees vaccinated and boosted for the safety of their families and the community,” Ige explained. “At this time, we will also maintain the indoor mask mandate and other rules that have helped us manage this pandemic while reopening the economy.”

Dr. Libby Char, Director of the Department of Health (DOH), said booster shots continue to be very effective in preventing severe illness from the COVID-19 virus.

“New research shows a third shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is 90 to 94 percent effective in keeping people out of the hospital. Omicron case counts are dropping but we don’t know if or when we may see another surge in cases of COVID-19,” Char said.

Char added, “Getting vaccinated and boosted now will help to prevent you from becoming seriously ill. The Department of Health recommends you get vaccinated and get boosted today.”

According to Incident Commander for COVID-19 Response Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, the decision not to include booster hosts in Safe Travels requirements was a collaborative one.

We made this decision in close coordination with the four county mayors, the Department of Health and in collaboration with Hawai‘i’s travel, hotel, tourism, transportation, retail and restaurant industries,” said Hara. “I am exceptionally pleased that case counts, and hospitalizations are trending downward and am hopeful that conditions continue to improve so that the state can eventually end Safe Travels and all COVID-19 related restrictions.”

Hawai’i Tourism Authority CEO and President John De Fries is encouraging visitors to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and asked travelers to “travel responsibly.”

We appreciate everyone taking personal responsibility to mālama (care for) ourselves and each other,” De Fries said.

Meanwhile, the Safe Travels Program will still require travelers to show proof of their vaccination status so they may avoid testing or bypass quarantine requirements.