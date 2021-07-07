Safe Travels Hawaii administrator to answer questions about July 8 change to travel rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Safe Travels Special Projects Administrator Sherilyn Kajiwara will be discussing the upcoming travel changes at 1 p.m. at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Beginning Thursday, July 8, mainland visitors who are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks after getting their final shot, can use their vaccination card to bypass the pre-travel test and mandatory quarantine, including those who are arriving from U.S. territories.

“Travelers must be able to upload their vaccination records into the state Safe Travels program. They must bring a hard copy of their vaccination record with them on their trip to Hawaii,” Gov. David Ige said during the announcement last month.

The move already brought bigger crowds to Hawaii airports and Thursday will likely bring in even more visitors. A Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said they will continue to monitor demand and make schedule and frequency adjustments as needed.

Also effective Thursday, social gatherings will increase to 25 indoors and 75 outdoors statewide. This includes restaurants, which means they can increase to 75% capacity. However, the six-foot distance requirement between tables must still be enforced.

