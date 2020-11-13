Safe shopper guide: Malls rolling out new features for safe shopping experience amid pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Holiday shopping has begun and many malls across Oahu are rolling out new features to ensure a safe experience.

Ala Moana Center now has Spot Holder available which is a line-queuing and shopping reservation service.

Shoppers can scan the code at the front of a participating store, choose a shop time and the mall will text a confirmation.

Meanwhile, Store-To-Door is also available at Ala Moana Center. Shoppers can call the store of their choice, place the order and provide payment information.

“Once we get the order, we’ll go to the store, pick up the package, and probably within two hours we’ll be at your house delivering the package,” Randy Baldemor, Roberts Hawaii Vice President.

Shoppers can also opt for curbside pickup at Ala Moana Center.

“We’ll pick it up from the store, we’ll bring it to the Roberts Hawaii lounge. That lounge is located, basically if you’re on Kapiolani and you drive into the main entrance, as you enter the mall, that lounge is off to the right side,” Baldemor said.

At Pearlridge Center, in addition to increasing security and installing more sanitizing stations, the mall also has Retail-To-Go.

“We’ve partnered with a few retailers at the shopping center to identify goods and services that they offer that would be able to be delivered to a curbside location,” said Diana Su-Niimi, Pearlridge Center Marketing Director. “We have four curbside locations for Retail-To-Go program.”

Two Retail-To-Go locations are at the Mauka wing and the other two are located at the Wai Makai wing at Pearlridge Center.

At Kahala Mall, shoppers can skip the shopping trip all together.

Shoppers can purchase items on social media and direct message, then pick up in store or have the items shipped directly to their home.

