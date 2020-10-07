Safe Halloween ideas from the Hawaii Department of Health

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ahead of Halloween, the state Department of Health is making some recommendations to help you celebrate the holiday safely.

Instead of traditional trick or treating, it says to consider celebrating with family at home.

If you do go out stay at least six feet away from others.

Avoid dipping your hands in a candy bowl, and wear a face covering.

When it comes to costumes avoid masks with holes at the nose or mouth.

Other ideas for safer, low-risk activities include hosting a scary movie watch party online, organizing a neighborhood pumpkin carving contest and carving the pumpkins with people in your household, and hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest.

For more tips, visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/safe-halloween/

