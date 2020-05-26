Sacred Hearts Academy Honor Choir sings You Raise Me Up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One thing this pandemic has taught us is that we can do a lot together, even when we’re physically apart.

That includes singing in a choir.

This is the Sacred Hearts Academy Honor Choir.

This group of sixth graders performed their rendition of You Raise Me Up.

All their voice parts being brought together virtually.

Earlier this year, the choir had the opportunity to travel to Utah earlier this year to participate in the American Choral Director’s Association National Honor Choir.