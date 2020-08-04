Sacred Hearts Academy confirms student tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sacred Hearts Academy revealed a student tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 2.

The school says the student was on campus last week for an event, and everyone who attended wore masks, distanced themselves, and doors were kept open.

More cleaning and sanitizing took place Aug. 3.

Online schooling starts next Monday.

The first day of on-campus instruction starts Aug. 17 which allows enough time for the infected student and others who had contact with her to finish their 14-day quarantine.

