Another restaurant is gone amid the current pandemic.

Well-known steakhouse Ruth’s Chris has closed its Lahaina restaurant. The company, Ruth’s Hospitality Group, confirmed the closure.

“Ruth’s Hospitality Group is constantly evaluating its portfolio of restaurants in an effort to support its future business and long term growth. With that, after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our Lahaina restaurant location,” said the company in a statement.

Ruth’s Chris in Lahaina was in business for almost 22 years. The company opened its Lahaina location in 1998.

Ruth’s Chris has five other locations: Honolulu, Mauna Lani, Waikiki, Wailea, and Kauai.

