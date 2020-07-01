HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has notified the state labor department that it has closed its location in Lahaina, Maui.
It’s part of the restaurant’s partial closing of operations in Hawaii.
Ruth’s Chris said the pandemic posed a grave challenge to its business.
- Three former corrections officers face federal charges
- Ruth Chris Steak House Lahaina closes
- Sun Noodle announces lay offs
- Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement raises over $125,000 for Iolani Palace
- The New Normal: Changes at the Waikiki Aquarium due to COVID-19