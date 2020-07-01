Live Now
Ruth Chris Steak House Lahaina closes

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
hawaii's kitchen ruth's chris steak house

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has notified the state labor department that it has closed its location in Lahaina, Maui.

It’s part of the restaurant’s partial closing of operations in Hawaii.

Ruth’s Chris said the pandemic posed a grave challenge to its business.

