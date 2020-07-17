Russian hackers target COVID vaccine research

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Russian hackers are targeting organizations that are developing COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Security officials say a Russian hacking group attempted to steal vaccine information from hospitals, research labs, and pharmaceutical companies.

It’s the same group that officials believe tried to interfere in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.

The UK’s lead technical authority on cybersecurity said the group “almost certainly operates as part of Russian intelligence services.”

