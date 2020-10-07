Ruby Tuesday Hawaii not affected by company’s bankruptcy decision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ruby Tuesday announced on Wednesday that it will file for bankruptcy protection due to economic impact faced during the coronavirus pandemic. Local Ruby Tuesday Hawaii owner Rick Nakashima says the four O’ahu restaurants will not be affected by this decision.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Maryville, Tennessee-based company said that all restaurants will remain open throughout the bankruptcy process.

“This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday,’” CEO Shawn Lederman said in a statement. “Today’s actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19.”

Ruby Tuesdays Hawai’i expressed that it will continue to operate “business as usual” encouraging customers to dine in at their eateries.

Throughout the pandemic, Nakashima adds that the Hawai’i restaurants have been doing what they can to help employees and the local community. The franchises’ four-year partnership with Motiv8 and other organizations has enabled the company to host numerous events like “feed the homeless” and the “Show Aloha Challenge” which provided over 10,000 meals to Oahu’s kupuna.

Latest Stories on KHON2