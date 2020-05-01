Royal Hawaiian groin replacement project begins next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Royal Hawaiian groin area in Waikiki will be replaced starting Monday, May 4.

The construction of the 160-foot-long replacement groin was originally scheduled for the fall but has been moved up earlier due to the fact that there are fewer people on the beach due to the stay at home orders and restrictions on beach activity.

The existing Royal Hawaiian groin was installed 93-years ago. It is connected to the Royal Hawaiian Hotel seawall and structural engineers determined it is leaking sand and showing severe signs of deterioration including large voids, cracks, bowing and no apparent internal reinforcement. A failure would result in the destabilization and eventual loss of over 1,700 feet of sandy shoreline located to the east of the groin.

The existing Royal Hawaiian Groin is approximately 370-feet in total length. Only its first 150-feet of the groin is functional; after that it is submerged and broken. The groin was originally built in 1927 and it utilized a large rubble mound on the western side to provide structural stability. This rock buttress no longer exists. The partial failure of the structure has led to increased undermining of the foundation and loss of sand from the newly nourished beach on the east side.

The $1,500,000 project is supported through a public-private partnership with the Waikīkī Beach Special Improvement District which is paying for 50% of the project through a special tax assessment from Waikiki commercial properties. The University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program is providing community outreach and coordination for the project and will be involved with project monitoring and evaluation.

The project is expected to be done in about two months.

The DLNR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL) is working with the Waikīkī Beach Special Improvement Association (WBSIDA) to complete the project.

The project consultant and engineering designer is Sea Engineering, Inc and the construction contractor is Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.