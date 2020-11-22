Roy and Kathy Sakuma hand over production of Ukulele Festival Hawaii after 50 years

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ukulele virtuoso Roy Sakuma and his wife Kathy are handing over the reigns of producing Ukulele Festival Hawaii after 50 years of fulfilling their dreams.

The new producers of the Ukelele Festival Hawaii will be Craig Chee and Sarah Maisel. Chee grew up on Oahu.

The 51st annual Ukulele Festival be done virtually on July 18, 2021.

The 2022 festival will be held at Kapiolani Park.