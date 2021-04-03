Routine coronavirus screening identifies 20 cases at University of the Nations Kona

File – Coronavirus testing underway at the University of the Nations Kona after the campus reported 26 positive cases in October, 2020, Kona, Hawaii. (University of the Nations Kona photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Routine screening protocols at the University of the Nations Kona revealed 20 positive cases of COVID-19 on campus, school officials announced on Friday, April 2.

The University had reported 26 positive cases of COVID-19 in October 2020.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officials said, individuals who tested positive are in isolation and contact tracing has begun.

Those who might have been in contact with the identified positive cases have been placed in quarantine.

The University has resumed online classroom and staff meetings and its campus is closed to the public as a temporary precautionary measure.