Road tests resume on an appointment-only basis

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time since March, all road tests will resume on an appointment-only basis on Monday, July 6.

More than 5,000 tests had to be canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

Everyone is required to wear a face covering, keep the AC off and the windows down.

A health screening and temperature check will be taken prior to getting in the car.

Additional examiners and more road-test hours have been added to help clear the backlog.

All appointments that were already on the books from July 6 and forward will be honored.

The department contacted all applicants who had paid for tests during the canceled period to offer them options for rescheduling.

