Road checkpoints will be located on Hana Highway and Piilani Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Road checkpoints on the roadways to Hana will be located after Twin Falls on Hana Highway and at Ulupalakua Ranch on Piilani Highway.

Maui officials say that the checkpoints will help protect isolated communities with limited medical resources by restricting road traffic to East Maui residents only.

“These checkpoints were requested by our East Maui community and I want to mahalo Sen. Kalani English for helping to coordinate this effort,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

An official placard is available to East Maui residents to help streamline the checkpoint, however, this placard is no t mandatory.

Residents may pick up a placard by:

Contacting Sen. Kalani English Office at (808) 587-7225.

Contacting Council Services Hana District Office at (808) 248-7513.

Visiting the Ulupalakua Ranch Office from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Travelers will be required to show:

License

Registration

Proof of Insurance

Reason for Travel or Placard

Officials say that you should be prepared to show documents to police at the checkpoint so they do not need to touch the documents and can move traffic along faster.