Rival SEC football teams promote safe practices ahead of 2020 season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite the high numbers of infection and deaths from COVID-19 in the country, some people need more reasons to adopt safe practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. For some people in Alabama, it’s college football.

After video of a scene inside a bar in Auburn went viral, Auburn University wide receiver Anthony Schwartz posted on twitter “What are y’all doing.”

He later explained “Calling people out because I’m trying to play, I don’t care if death rate is low, high cases equals no football.”

University of Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne tweeted a picture of a long line of people outside a bar in Tuscaloosa and said “Who wants college sports this fall? Obviously not these people. We’ve got to do better than this for each other and our campus community.”

Many college athletic conferences across the country have cancelled or postponed fall sports, including football.

But the South Eastern Conference, of which Auburn and Alabama are members, plans to go ahead with football this fall, starting Sept. 26.

