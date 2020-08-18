RIMPAC begins military exercises in waters off of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Aug. 17, military officials kicked off the world’s largest international maritime exercise here in Hawaii, with some significant modifications.

The Rim of the Pacific Enterprise (RIMPAC) is held every other year in Hawaii, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, this year’s RIMPAC exercise will be at sea only.

This is to ensure the safety of all military forces participating. The exercises will run through Aug. 31.

A total of 10 nations, 22 surface ships, one submarine, multiple aircraft and approximately 5,300 personnel will participate in the 2020 RIMPAC.

To learn more about RIMPAC, visit the U.S. 3rd Fleet’s public affairs website.

