Reynolds Recycling in Lihue closed until further notice

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Reynolds Recycling in Lihue is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

HI5 containers can be redeemed at five other redemption centers operated by Kauai Community Recycling Services.

Kilauea
5-2723 Kuhio Hwy. Kilauea (behind the Anaina Hou mini-golf)
Tue & Fri 8AM-4PM

Kapaa
962 Kipuhi Way (past the Gather FCU in the Arzadon Industrial Center)
Tue-Fri 8AM-4PM

Koloa
2810 Poipu Road (Next to the Koloa Fire Station)
Thur & Sun 8AM-4PM

Kekaha
Across from the old Kekaha Sugar Mill
Wed & Sun 8AM-4PM

For questions or concerns please call the County Solid Waste at 808-241-4841 or Reynolds Recycling on Oahu at 808-487-2802.

