Reynolds Recycling in Lihue closed until further notice

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Reynolds Recycling in Lihue is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
HI5 containers can be redeemed at five other redemption centers operated by Kauai Community Recycling Services.
Kilauea
5-2723 Kuhio Hwy. Kilauea (behind the Anaina Hou mini-golf)
Tue & Fri 8AM-4PM
Kapaa
962 Kipuhi Way (past the Gather FCU in the Arzadon Industrial Center)
Tue-Fri 8AM-4PM
Koloa
2810 Poipu Road (Next to the Koloa Fire Station)
Thur & Sun 8AM-4PM
Kekaha
Across from the old Kekaha Sugar Mill
Wed & Sun 8AM-4PM
For questions or concerns please call the County Solid Waste at 808-241-4841 or Reynolds Recycling on Oahu at 808-487-2802.
- Two arrested in connection to separate incidents for domestic abuse
- Showers making its way to the islands
- Pet owners spend $5.8 billion as pet care service demand increases since 2007
- Ohio man builds “lumber jacked gym” after his gym closes due to COVID-19 shutdown
- Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies of coronavirus