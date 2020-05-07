Live Now
Retails store given green light to open on May 11 in Maui County

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced that retail stores and retail stores in shopping malls will be allowed to reopen as long as they follow physical distancing requirements, starting Monday, May 11, in Maui County.

The reopening date differs from the Governor’s proclamation, which would have allowed businesses to open tomorrow. Businesses should use this time to safely prepare their staff and facilities.

“Retail stores can open on Monday if they follow the operational guidelines listed in the Governor’s proclamation and our emergency rules,” Mayor Victorino said. “All businesses should also refer to operational guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hawaii Department of Health and other governmental agencies.”

Guidelines for businesses include, but are not limited to:

  • Thorough cleaning and sanitization practices
  • Maintain physical distancing of 6 feet or more
  • Capacity limits for facilities
  • Appointment only services encouraged
  • Delivery/pick-up services encouraged
  • Face coverings should be worn by all employees and customers
  • No person-to-person (physical) contact
  • Employees who have symptoms of COVID-19 should be sent home as soon as possible

The following are NOT permitted to open in shopping malls:

  • Food-court dining areas (except for delivery or take-out)
  • Play areas
  • Entertainment areas
  • Common areas (except to access and depart from a retail business)
  • Arcades & game rooms
  • Beauty, hair and nail salons
  • Theaters Auto dealerships and real estate services will also be allowed to operate by appointment and with modifications. These services had previously been restricted to critical situations only.

