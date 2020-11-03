Retail expert says some big box stores in Hawaii hiring for holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This time of year is when retailers start preparing for the holiday shopping season. But in a pandemic, are businesses hiring for the holidays? Tina Yamaki from Retail Merchants of Hawaii tells us there are a few stores that have been hiring for the holiday shopping season.

“We have heard where there are some stores that are looking for hundreds of people to hire for the holiday season,” said Yamaki. “We hear where other stores are looking just for a handful of people. So it’s across the board.”

Last month, Macy’s announced the company was looking to hire 250 workers for the holidays in Hawaii. Yamaki says you also have to take into account that more stores that were closed are reopening and hiring. We’re told it’s anticipated that shoppers will probably be buying more online or shopping online and picking-up their items at the store.

“That way, you don’t have to pay for shipping and you can get it like within a few hours after you’ve ordered it,” she said.

In this pandemic, some shoppers may find less contact with others is safer. So a new delivery service at Ala Moana Center is giving customers more options. Through Roberts Hawaii, customers could either stay at home or in their car and have their purchases brought to them.

“Everyone’s still going to have the same needs,” said Roberts Hawaii Executive Vice President Randy Baldemor. “They’re going to want to buy gifts for the friends and family. Hopefully, this service will help them.”

We’re told 21 stores so far are participating. Baldemor tells us they haven’t hired more people for this service and are using existing staff.

“You know, within Roberts, even some of our services are not able to function right now with COVID. We’ve been able to use some of our staff to support this service,” he said.

However you choose to shop this year, Yamaki encourages people to buy local.

“Whether you’re ordering online and picking up at the store,” said Yamaki. “I mean, that’s what’s going to help a lot of us, and it’s going to support a lot of our employees who are, you know, our family, friends, and neighbors who are working.”

