Restrictions return for Honolulu parks following record breaking COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases on Oahu, restrictions have been reinstated at some Honolulu parks. Those restrictions are outlined in the Mayor’s Emergency Order, below.

Indoor and outdoor social gatherings are not to exceed 10 people, wearing face coverings and physical distancing implemented. The following procedures are effective immediately:

New picnic permits will not be issued, including no new permits for use of inflatable structures in parks (commonly referred to as “bouncy houses”). Previously approved picnic permits will be honored. A picnic permit is required for any large event.

DPR will continue to permit for outdoor team sports events, which allow for up to 100 people to attend the event including athletes, coaches, and spectators. These events are not meant to be social gatherings, and participants are expected to leave the park once their event is complete while wearing facial coverings and physically distancing.

Outdoor social gathering limitations do apply to all areas in the City and County of Honolulu including beaches and other City park locations. Beaches may only be used half an hour before sunrise and half an hour after sunset, unless being used for fishing or permitted outdoor exercise, per Mayor’s Order. Regular City park closure hours remain in effect.

Other outdoor facilities and DPR functions previously reopened / reinstated will continue with the above-mentioned restrictions. These include the: Honolulu Botanical Gardens, People’s Open Markets, Community Gardens, Koko Head Shooting Complex, archery ranges, campgrounds, playgrounds, City pools, dog parks and exercise equipment.

Permitted camping in designated City campgrounds remains available. However, DPR is reminding the public that campgrounds already have a 10-person limitation per campsite in the camping rules. If large gatherings occur in City campgrounds, they may be closed again, so please respect this rule.

Indoor City park facilities such as gymnasiums, recreation buildings, and meeting rooms remain closed except for government functions, which include Neighborhood Board Meetings. Previously opened comfort stations (bathrooms) remain open on their regular schedule, unless closed to address maintenance issues.

