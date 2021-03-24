Restaurants see business boom but struggle to hire staff post COVID-19 shutdowns

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Food lovers have returned to their favorite restaurants, but one things that’s missing is a full staff.

“So we’re running on a really small skeleton crew right now,” said Luis Silva, owner of Jorge’s Tacos and Ceviche. “We’re all having to work more and there’s a lot of overtime. I’m running ads on Craigslist.”

Jorge’s Tacos and Ceviche in Haleiwa says, despite job postings, they’re seeing no applications. The eatery has even scaled back their menu as a solution.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association is also seeing the same issue across the industry.

“We post the job offer, they email us, and then they never show up,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, the executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

HRA says, there’s many financial factors that could be causing this.

“They find something else that they can do online. So that’s one of them thing and the other is also the unemployment, right? They’re still collecting unemployment. There’s also the stimulus checks that were sent out,” Matsuoka said.

Meanwhile, Restaurant 604 was able to keep majority of their original staff during the shutdowns. Now, they’re seeing an influx of applicants for job openings from bussers, waitresses, and even managers.

“Since we are picking up and we are getting busier, we do need more staff,” said Chelsea Sjolie, the assistant general manager at Restaurant 604. “So we’ve been hiring and we’ve got some new people coming in. We’re still hiring, there’s just so many people to serve.”

HRA wants to reassure applicants that restaurants are safe to work in. Especially with COVID-19 vaccines being available for food service industry workers and safety guidelines being enforced.