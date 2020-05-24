Restaurants discuss reopening under new guidance, some say they might not recover

Restaurants across the state are getting ready to Rre-open their doors to diners on June 5.

But diners will have to adjust to a new normal when dining-in.

On Friday, the Hawaii Department of Health released its guidance for restaurants to re-open. In a press release issued on Friday, the DOH states:

At a minimum, customers are required to wear a cloth face covering when moving through a food establishment or while waiting for a pick-up order, and their masks may be removed only while eating.

▪ No more than 50 percent or half of the total seating capacity should be available for dining-in use.

▪ Dining tables at least six feet apart for indoors and outdoors. (Outdoor seating does not count toward the total seating capacity.)

▪ Restaurants are encouraged to require reservations for dine-in service for greater control of customer volume.

▪ Consider allowing customers to pre-order while making reservations to decrease the length of time they are in the establishment.

▪ Maximum of six customers, not living in the same household, per group per table, with a maximum of 10 customers, living in the same household, per group per table.

▪ No self-service salad bar or buffet.

▪ Restaurants should also post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 will be permitted in the restaurant.

Servers will also be required to wear a face covering.

Smaller restaurants like Maya’s Tapas and Wine in Haleiwa plans on utilizing apps like OpenTable for reservations. The owner said he is even suggesting customers pre-order their food.

“So we’ll have one seating at a certain time allotted for that and if they do chose to pre-order, we can possibly check or call them five minutes ahead of time when they’re supposed to sit and make sure they’re on time and have their food laid out for them,” explained Maya’s Tapas and Wine owner Lamont Brown. “So it’s more of a family style, at home kind-of setting that way there isn’t too much interaction with your server and a mask and all of that.”

Brown said he lost money keeping his restaurant open for take-out. Brown even dropped his prices and offered affordable specials so the local community could eat.

“We never did takeout before so it was a transition for us to do it, but luckily we’ve been more of a local restaurant than a tourist restaurant so we had a lot of support from the community and that’s helped out quite a bit,” Brown said.

He continues to offer $10 lunch specials and $20 dinner specials.

“It’s more about being here for the community than it is to make money,” he said.

Brown opened Maya’s Tapas and Wine in 2018, and said he’s fortunate to have a good landlord during these tough times.

“I think at the end of the day having a great landlord is going to be the key for a lot of restaurants staying open,” he said.

His landlord even set up hand washing and hand sanitizer stations outside the restaurant and is trying to provide him with more outdoor seating.

Brown said many restaurants will still heavily rely on take-out orders.

“I think the biggest struggle is going to be everyone being comfortable, not just ourselves as the restaurant, but also for the community. People aren’t going to be used to going out to dine-in and seeing your server with a mask on or anything like that, I think trying to figure out what the new normal is going to be is going to be the biggest struggle,” he said.

“My goal was to be a more local, community driven restaurant and so we weren’t really tourist driven and it’s kind of paying off now because now with there not being tourists, the community has come out to support us, so I’d like to thank them for that,” Brown said.

Other restaurant nearby haven’t been able to catch a break.

Dustin Pokrass owns Stormy’s Gastropub and Stonefish Grill in Haleiwa.

Stormy’s opened in 2018, and Stonefish Grill opened in January 2020.

“I knew instantly it was more cost effective to shut down completely rather than do to-go food,” said Pokrass.

He said he did try going take-out but ended up spending more money than he was bringing in.

“We tried it still, just so we can pay some staff and some people I knew weren’t getting unemployment at the time or were part-time or whatever the case may be,” he explained.

“So we brought them back on and we tried to do it and we were operating at about one sixth of what we would normally do and we just threw away a bunch more money over the course of a month which it is what it is,” he said.

He said before the shutdown, Haleiwa was booming with business which is why rent is so high in the area.

He said 40% of his revenue was liquor sales, and with bars still not allowed to open, he said “I feel there is no wise way to re-open under these conditions.”

“We’re just playing it by ear, if someone waved a magic wand and everything went back to normal tomorrow it still wouldn’t be normal, it would probably take a year plus to build back to what it was,” he said.

“The more I think about it, it will be a literal miracle if 30% of restaurants don’t shut down on this island for sure,” he said.

He said his electric bill alone is $4,500 a month, or $60,000 a year.

“All of these things have built up and they’ve built up and I was a month behind on those things because they give you a 30-day extension,” he explained.

He said he hasn’t decided if he’ll shut down both restaurants yet, but he’s 95% sure he might.

“I’m pointing my arrow in a different direction I’m going with something that’s more COVID proof I’m going with food trucks,” he said. He will open his first food truck at the Home Depot in Pearl City on June 15. He also plans on opening one at the Home Depot in Honolulu, and a vegan food truck in Kahuku at a later date.

“As of now I don’t even plan on opening at all,” he said. “Things would have to be far more laxed, the regulations would have to be far more relaxed.”

He said he thought the shut down was necessary and said he understands Hawaii infrastructure could not handle a huge amount of COVID-19 cases.

“When states started shutting down and making it mandatory you shut down business, I think immediately they should have stopped everything all payments, anybody above you doesn’t have their hand out and anybody above them doesn’t have their hand out,” he said about still being required to make payments.

“I can’t produce revenue in the building so that’s kind of asking a lot,” he added.

“People are getting smoked out there, people aren’t eating out there, I don’t know if you’ve noticed but there are miles of lines for people to get food right now,” Pakross added.

“Paying $60,000 a year in electric and propane, I still have to run the same amount of propane if I’m cooking for 500 people or five people, this is why restaurants are going to get absolutely smoked.”

“I won’t be reopening on June 5, and that’s probably a testament to what the future looks like,” he said.