Restaurants, bars booked for busy football, Valentine’s Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The weekend of love is here for football and for couples.

The Super Bowl kicks off Sunday and unlike last year, bars that don’t serve food can be open and restaurants can serve liquor past 10 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Many bars are already booked for the weekend, and many businesses said they feel the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel is near.

“We’ve pretty much sold out for the Super Bowl already,” said Giovanni Pastrami Waikiki manager Nathan Pulawa. “We will get a lot of phone calls the next couple of days with stragglers that didn’t find a place, but no one really has room for them this year.”

Businesses believe that’s because more people feel comfortable going out again now that COVID-cases are starting to drop and restrictions continue to be eased.

With no capacity restrictions in place this year, restaurants can also welcome more diners.

Pulawa said his restaurant can add 50 to 60 more people this year.

Other restaurants are still making sure people feel comfortable when they dine-in for Valentine’s Day which is on Monday.

“We’re still making it really safe for people to come dine inside and outside,” said Charity Waltenbaugh, beverage director at Merriman’s Honolulu. “We’re keeping social distancing at some tables a bit.”

“This year we’re open more so we can do a larger menu, open restaurant seats a little bit more, and be able to bring more festivity for Valentine’s Day this year,” she added.

She said reservations for Valentine’s Day are almost full but there is a wait-list, and the restaurant will call if there are any cancellations. To view their menu click here.

Basalt in Waikiki said they’ve seen more visitors returning compared to last year, and said more people feel safe dining-in again.

“Reservations are filling up faster, and last year we were doing more to-go orders and people were being more safe, so this year we’re excited,” said Basalt executive chef Keith Kong. To view Basalt’s Valentine’s Day specials, click here.

Safe Access Oahu remains in place, and diners must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The City and County of Honolulu said they are discussing the program with restaurant industry leaders and said a decision on whether the program continues will be made in the coming weeks.