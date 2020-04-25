Restaurants are eager to reopen: ‘Whatever we can do to be compliant…we’ll make those adjustments’

HONOLULU(KHON2)–Yesterday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced his plan to slowly reopen Honolulu businesses. Caldwell categorized restaurants as higher risk, but said they could open sooner if proper modifications were made. Restaurant owners and the Hawaii Restaurant Association said they are willing to make the necessary changes to welcome customers back for dine-in service.

Hawaii Restaurant Association incoming chairman Greg Maples said “restaurants are so ready to open back up.”

Maples said the biggest concern for restaurants is when that’s going to happen.

Governor David Ige closed restaurants for dine-in service on Friday, March 20– five weeks ago. Although many are still offering take-out service, it’s not quite the same thing.

Rick Nakashima, co-owner of Ruby Tuesday’s Hawaii, Gyu-Kaku Hawaii and Rainbow Drive Inn Kalihi said even though they haven’t gotten the green-light to reopen, they are already preparing by revamping their floor plans with social distancing in mind.

“Early on we’re going to be eliminating a lot of our seats, probably to just about 50 percent,” explained Nakashima.

Maples said Mayor Kirk Caldwell mentioned many restaurants would likely have to decrease their seating capacity by half during his press conference when he outlined his plan to gradually reopen businesses.

Nakashima said they are even thinking of hanging dividers between booths in Ruby Tuesday’s, maybe even using shower curtains to separate tables.

In Gyu-Kaku restaurants, Nakashima said moving tables around will be more difficult because the tables have the burners built into them.

“We’ll try and figure out what the best thing to do to keep our guests safe is, but we also want to maximize our seating,” Nakashima explained.

He said they also want to add more sanitation measures for guests and employees.

“We’re going to have as many hand sanitizing stations as possible…We’re just trying to look at every way to keep people safe and keep our workers safe and move into the new world that way.”

Maples explained that there are myriad things that they are looking at modifying.

“Whether it’s carry-out or you’re waiting to be seated, there will be some kind of social distancing at the hostess stations. Reusable menus will be disinfected after every use.”

And Maples said, you can likely say goodbye to ketchup and shoyu at every table.

“I think the use of condiments on tables will become where you’ll request the condiment and they’ll bring it to you in some different form, versus having it on the table.”

Paying with cash could also become less common.

“I think contact-less payment is here to stay for a long time,” Maples said.

And servers wearing masks and gloves will likely be the norm.

“I think we’re in the business of having masks around for a very long time.”

Emmanuel Cournede, operations manager for Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Waikiki said he thinks many of the modifications to reopen will mirror what they were doing right before Ige ordered dine-in service to close.

“Toward the end when we closed, all of our staff were wearing masks, gloves, social distancing at the tables, staggering out the guests that come in…Given the circumstances most of the challenges have been worked out and the largest challenge is getting back in business,” Cournede said.

“Whatever we can do to be compliant with the way the CDC wants it done, we’ll make those adjustments.”