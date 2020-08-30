Restaurant, retail workers received food boxes on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some restaurant and retail workers impacted by Oahu’s second stay at home order got a little help on Aug. 29.

About 500 food boxes were distributed to restaurant and retail workers from the new Our Kakaako Neighborhood and Ward Village.

The boxes were picked up at the former Bank of Hawaii Ward Avenue location.

They contained mainly local produce and were provided by local food distributor ham produce & seafood.

The event was a partnership between Hawaii Ag & Culinary Alliance, Our Kakaako and Ward Village.

