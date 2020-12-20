Responsive Caregivers of Hawaii hosts Christmas drive-thru celebration

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Responsive Caregivers of Hawaii spread holiday cheer with a special drive thru Christmas celebration for more than 100 of its participants on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The non profit provides services to adults with developmental disabilities.

“Everybody got a gift,” said Responsive Caregivers of Hawaii CEO Michael Marsh. “Stuffed animal chocolates, toiletries, and a little bit of Christmas cheer. Right? We could all use a pick me up with 2020 being kind of a downer. So it’s been a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together. And show their giving and aloha spirit.”

Gifts were donated by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Aloha United Way, Pet Smart, and Hawaiian Host.

For more information, visit Reponsive Caregivers of Hawaii.

