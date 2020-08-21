‘Resort bubble’ in the works for the state of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ‘resort bubble’ is now in the works for the state of Hawaii.

In a briefing on Aug. 20, the ‘Enhanced Movement Quarantine’ (EMQ) program was announced to be established by each county in the state. Travelers who enter the state as part of the program will be limited to specific areas, such as resorts and hotels that are a part of the program until the completion of their quarantine. Those areas will also ensure limited contact with those who are not subject to self-quarantine.

Participating travelers will have to sign waivers to confirm that they are volunteering to be in the program.

The program will also include safety, monitoring and enforcement measures.

Both Kauai County and Maui County made comments about their plans for this program.

To help these resorts keep track of the visitors, Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami revealed that Kauai County will deploy tracking devices in the form of wristbands for these ‘bubbles.’ The emerging technology will notify resort staff and local law enforcement if the visitor steps outside of the resort bubble.

Mayor Derek Kawakami says locals would be allowed to staycation within the resort bubble, however, he's asking locals not to. His reasoning is that locals would then be at higher risk of catching the virus within the resort and spreading it to the community. @KHONnews — Lauren Day (@LaurenDayNews) August 21, 2020

However, the resort bubble is not mandatory for all resorts, according to Mayor Kawakami. The resort will have to opt-in for this option. He added that the county will not provide the technology for these resorts and that they will have to invest in the new technology to help enforce the restrictions.

There is no set date for when this ‘resort bubble’ will take effect.

Mayor Kawakami added, “At a certain point we need to learn to co-exist with this virus and the EMQ or ‘Resort Bubble’ is just one step in the staged approach for a broader opening of travel.”

In addition to the new program, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced a new emergency proclamation, which includes the extension of the state’s emergency COVID-19 period and the extension of the mandatory 14-day quarantine order for inter-island travel to September 30.

BREAKING NEWS: Governor David Ige has extended the mandatory inter island travel quarantine through September 30th.



The 14-day travel quarantine is for those landing on the neighbor islands (you don't have to quarantine if you come to Oahu). @KHONnews — Lauren Day (@LaurenDayNews) August 21, 2020

Included was also the mandate to wear face masks in the state and the extension of the prohibition on evictions for non-payment of rent until Sept. 30.

