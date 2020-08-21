‘Resort bubble’ in the works for the state of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige announced the 12th Emergency Proclamation on Thursday, Aug. 20.
A number of extensions were made with the new proclamation, such as the emergency period under the ‘Act with Care’ order and the mandatory 14-day partial quarantine order for inter-island travel to September 30.
The Kauai and Maui County mayors also made an appearance during the governor’s announcement and revealed that a ‘resort bubble’ is in the works for the state. Visitors will have to quarantine at a specified resort until they complete quarantine.
To help these resorts keep track of the visitors, Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami revealed that the county is also deploying tracking devices in the form of wristbands for these resorts. The emerging technology will notify resort staff and local law enforcement if the visitor steps outside of the resort bubble.
However, the resort bubble is not mandatory for all resorts, according to Mayor Kawakami. The resort will have to opt-in for this option. He added that the county will not provide the technology for these resorts and that they will have to invest in the new technology to help enforce the bubble.
There is no set date for when this ‘resort bubble’ will take effect.
