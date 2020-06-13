Residents, staff at assisted living facility completes COVID-19 testing, results come back negative

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Employees and residents of Kalakaua Gardens, which is an assisted living facility, have completed testing for COVID-19 after two of its employees tested positive for the virus.

The facility began working with the state Health Department and collected swab samples on Friday, June 5. Testing began with staff and results for its 175 active employees came back negative.

“While the test results are a sigh of relief, we know we must continue to remain vigilant in enforcing our infection control practices to protect our staff and residents,” said said Bobbi Lyman, Interim General Manager of Kalakaua Gardens.

Kalakaua Gardens does note, however, that 11 more employees are on-call or have been on leave. They will be tested before returning on their scheduled work day.

[RELATED: Two employees at assisted living facility for seniors test positive for COVID-19]

The two employees who originally tested positive are being isolated in their homes and will remain in isolation until the Health Department determines that they are clear of the virus. It appears that they contracted COVID-19 from outside of Kalakaua Gardens.

The Department of Health is conducting contact tracing with the two employees.

The residents in assisted living, independent living, as well as skilled nursing care, who have been tested have been negative, including four tests that were confirmed Friday.

Thirty-three residents declined to be tested.

THE LATEST ON KHON2