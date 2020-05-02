Residents protest lockdown at state capitol

As the U.S. approaches 65,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including the Justice Department closely monitoring the stay-at-home restrictions of states and a plan to pay the salaries of furloughed Americans. You can watch our D.C. team's original reporting during a livestream at 9/8c.

Attorney General William Barr has ordered federal prosecutors across the U.S. to identify coronavirus-related restrictions from state and local governments “that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens.”