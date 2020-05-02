Residents protest lockdown at state capitol

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds protested at the state capitol Friday urging leaders to reopen the state.

The group Reopen Hawaii Now says, residents cannot survive much longer under the lockdown.

