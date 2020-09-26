LĪHU‘E — A worker at Kaua‘i District Health Office has tested positive for COVID-19.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Kaua’i District Health reports that the source of infection is believed to be travel-related. The worker, a female resident, has been in isolation since her return to Kaua’i, the office says.
Additionally, a contact tracing investigation by the Department of Health has been conducted and possible close contacts have been directed to quarantine.
For more information, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Resident at Kaua’i District Health Office tests positive for COVID-19
- Hawaii Island firefighters respond to brush fire along Akoni Pule Highway
- Aloun Farms cancels 20th Annual Pumpkin Festival
- Maui public libraries launch free ‘ukulele lending program
- Koolau Golf Club closes permanently