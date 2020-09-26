Resident at Kaua’i District Health Office tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WEB STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

LĪHU‘E — A worker at Kaua‘i District Health Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Kaua’i District Health reports that the source of infection is believed to be travel-related. The worker, a female resident, has been in isolation since her return to Kaua’i, the office says.

Additionally, a contact tracing investigation by the Department of Health has been conducted and possible close contacts have been directed to quarantine.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories