Resident at Kaua’i District Health Office tests positive for COVID-19

LĪHU‘E — A worker at Kaua‘i District Health Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kaua’i District Health reports that the source of infection is believed to be travel-related. The worker, a female resident, has been in isolation since her return to Kaua’i, the office says.

Additionally, a contact tracing investigation by the Department of Health has been conducted and possible close contacts have been directed to quarantine.

