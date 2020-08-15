Resident at Hiolani Care Center tests positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kahala Nui’s Hiolani Care Center confirms a resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“From the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kahala Nui has taken all recommended preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of our Residents and Associates. In spite of our efforts, we have unfortunately had one of our nursing Residents in our Hi’olani Care Center test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We are working closely with the State Department of Health to determine the origin of the infection and the extent to which the virus has spread. We are in the process of testing all Residents and staff who may have had contact with the Resident. Isolation precautions are in place for all Residents who may have had contact with the infected Resident until testing results can confirm the extent of the virus spread. The Resident who tested positive is symptomatic and has been transferred to a local hospital.”

Kahala Nui President & CEO Pat Duarte