Reporter covering COVID not prepared to see grandmother succumb to pandemic

FRESNO (KSEE) — As journalists, we work hard to make our stories about you, and keep our personal feelings out of them. But once in a while the news we cover hits close to home. That’s the case for reporter Mederios Babb.

Two weeks ago she lost her grandmother to COVID-19. Mederios is sharing her heartbreaking story tonight in the hopes anyone who isn’t taking this pandemic seriously… might think again.

“Never did I think this would happen to me,” said Mederios, “My gramma Flo was someone so special to me. No matter what we were doing whether it be playing cards, puzzles or taking her to put a five dollar bill into the keno machine…”

“Her maiden name was actually Mederios, so for me to have that name was such a unique and special bond.”

“I had just finished work on July 9 when my mom called me and asked if I was sitting down. That is when she told me Gramma in rural Montana has coronavirus,” said Mederios, “And from that moment… I truly knew that my gramma was not going to make it. For four months I had been covering stories about what this virus does to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. That was my gramma.”

“I felt an urge that I needed to go to Montana. So I picked up everything and I started driving. All you think about is, I hope she doesn’t feel alone.”

“I asked if anyone could be with her and they said two people can be with her at the very end. But you cannot have been exposed to COVID in 30 days. I put on a pull suit over my clothes, I put on a hair net and gloves and then she said ‘here is the infamous N95 masks’. And I go, ‘wow I have done so many stories about this and here I am.'”

“Once she took her final breath I just sat there with her, holding her hand,” said Mederios. “She told my mom and her siblings that she wanted me to have her wedding ring. So everyday going forward this is what I am going to wear.”

“The hardest thing with all of this is knowing that on July 14, my favorite person, the strongest person that I knew was a statistic on the news. On that day she was a number,” said Mederios. “For me, the biggest take away for me is… What we decide each day to do will affect everything. This virus loves when you slip up and it will take the most vulnerable person to you.”

The family does not know how she contracted COVID-19. By the way, Grandma Flo, as she was known, was born in Fresno in 1931. She grew up in the valley and moved to Montana after marriage.

