Report shows coronavirus pandemic increases the need for doctors in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s been a doctor shortage in Hawaii for some time.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project Report for 2020 shows that out of 989 doctors offices interviewed about 44% said that the coronavirus pandemic altered the way they do things including more telehealth, early retirement and seeing less patients.

The pandemic has increased the need for doctors. The report shows that Hawaii could use 700 to 1,000 more doctors.

This report was given to the legislature in December 2020.