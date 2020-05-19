Rep. Case, LG Green say rapid COVID testing on all arriving passengers could help re-open economy

On Monday, Gov. David Ige extended the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine through June 30, including inter-island travel.

The 14-day quarantine has been in effect for all arriving passengers to Hawaii since March 26. Violators face penalties of up to a $5,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

Hawaii is now seeing an increase in people arriving on a daily basis and state leaders say taking arriving travelers’ temperature isn’t going to protect the state from COVID-19.

Hawaii Congressman Ed Case (D) and Lt. Gov Josh Green have both proposed ways to utilize rapid COVID-19 testing on all incoming passengers before they fly to Hawaii.

“I have talked to some of the airlines they are listening,” said Rep. Case (D-Hawaii) by phone Monday afternoon. “They understand that they have to participate in some kind of pre-board testing for people to feel comfortable getting on their planes and for us in Hawaii to feel comfortable that they, the people that are visiting us, are going to be safe.”

On Wednesday, Rep. Case wrote a letter to the FAA asking if pre-testing is possible to do.

The letter reads:

As we all continue to address the COVID-19 global pandemic, I write to request your cooperation in confirming Hawaii’s ability to impose and enforce conditions on air travel to Hawaii which are critical to ensuring (a) the health of Hawaii residents and visitors and (b) the safe recovery of Hawaii’s economy and in particular our travel and tourism industry.”

“These conditions would be as reasonably determined by the State of Hawaii as necessary to protect public health. This could include requiring testing of all intended passengers (including in this letter crew) on any direct air travel to Hawaii before boarding. Such testing could include at least fever testing and, as available, on-site rapid COVID-19 testing, as now required by international airlines such as Emirates on some flights.”

“The requirement for enforcing these conditions would be borne by the airlines as a condition of accepting any intended passenger on any direct flight to Hawaii, and any airline would be required to deny boarding to any intended passenger with a fever which, under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, indicates potential COVID-19 infection or who tests positive.”

“By way of background, almost all passenger transportation into Hawaii, both domestically and internationally, is by air. In 2019 there were some: (i) 13,620,000 total air seats operated to Hawaii, (ii) 10,280,000 visitor arrivals; (iii) 7,250,000 domestic visitor arrivals; (iv) 3,030,000 international visitor arrivals; and (v) an average daily visitor count of 250,000 (against a resident population of 1,400,000).

In short, prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the great majority of passenger air arrivals in Hawaii were non-resident, discretionary visitors (tourists), who arrived at a rate of close to 30,000 per day, and on any given day they constituted close to 20% of our de facto population.

This is, of course, a recipe for the rapid spread of COVID-19 among Hawaii’s population (and, for visitors returning to their homes and residents exiting elsewhere, back to their destinations). And, in fact, in the stages of the spread of COVID-19 to date in Hawaii, a major contributor (especially in the first few weeks of the pandemic, when it was virtually the sole contributor) has been travel-related from both returning residents and visitors.

“Hawaii’s response has been among the most restrictive in the nation. A statewide work-at-home, stay-at home order except for essential services has been in effect since March 26th. And a mandatory 14-day quarantine for any air passenger arriving in Hawaii has been in effect since March 26th as well. As applied to returning residents and visitors staying in resident homes, the quarantine requires them to remain in those home for the fourteen days. As applied to non-resident visitors not staying in residences but instead in hotels or other transient accommodations (tourists), the mandatory 14-day quarantine requires such visitors to stay in their hotel or accommodation rooms for the full period.”

“This and the other impacts of COVID-19 have had the effect of significantly reducing air travel to Hawaii. From institution of the air passenger quarantine on March 26th through April 30th there were 23,302 arrivals, of which 8,224 were returning or intended residents and 4,508 were visitors.

However, these numbers have been increasing rapidly in May, especially the visitor count, reflecting that the quarantine is not operating as any real deterrent. Moreover, it is very evident that these air passengers, especially the visitors, are generally not honoring the 14-day post-arrival quarantine.”

“These air passengers arrive from various destinations with widely varying efforts to mitigate the public health effects of COVID-19. Some jurisdiction are just as stringent as Hawaii, if not moreso, while most others are not. Their continued arrival in Hawaii, at increasing numbers, with an ineffective post-arrival quarantine, constitutes an unacceptable risk, and it is reasonable for Hawaii to seek to institute pre-boarding conditions to minimize this risk wherever and however possible.

“In my discussions with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) personnel to date, I understand that FAA does not question restrictions imposed on air passengers once they arrive in Hawaii as an exercise of Hawaii’s general police powers. But that is a far more cumbersome, unworkable, resource-intensive effort (diverting critically stretched and needed first responders to tracking and enforcement efforts), with far more public health risk, than straightforward pre-screening of intended passengers for compliance with reasonable restrictions before they board airplanes and denial of boarding for non-compliance.

“I further understand that FAA has expressed some concerns as to who would enforce airline compliance with reasonable pre-board restrictions. I believe most if not all airlines would take the restrictions and their responsibility for enforcement very seriously, and do not in any event see a requirement that each intended passenger submit to a basic test as imposing any significant requirement on the airlines (in the same way as is true currently for many international airlines and travelers to Hawaii or other domestic destinations).

“The first domestic carrier, Frontier Airlines, has announced it will implement a similar restriction requiring temperature screenings for all passengers and crew prior to boarding flights beginning June 1st. Airlines for America, the industry trade group for the largest American passenger carriers, has endorsed requiring temperature screenings as well.

“I further understand that the State of Hawaii imposed the 14-day incoming quarantine requirement in large part because it understood from the FAA, in its March and April guidance and otherwise, that the imposition of such pre-board conditions was not authorized by existing statutes and regulations and would jeopardize federal funding. I also understand from my discussion with the FAA to date that in fact the FAA is focused on the safe and efficient use of the nation’s airspace (with safe not generally including protection of general ground populations from COVID-19 and efficient generally referring to maximum use), that the protection of the general public health in addition to air-related risks is not within FAA’s mandate, and that absent superseding authority in other federal agencies such as the CDC, the FAA is unwilling or unable to authorize the State of Hawaii to impose reasonable public health-related restrictions on travelers as a condition of travel to Hawaii.”

“I ask and urge you to revisit these issues and assist me, the State of Hawaii, the people I represent, the visitors to Hawaii and the destinations to which they will return in finding a solution allowing the State of Hawaii to impose reasonable public health pre-board conditions on intended passengers to Hawaii.”

“This could include flexibility within existing statutes and regulations, identification of superseding authority in other federal agencies, and proposed changes to existing regulations and statutory authority. In the latter case, I ask that you initiate any required rule changes under expedited authority, and propose to me specific statutory amendments which would provide you with the necessary authority.”

“I ask that you do so on an emergency basis considering the continued public health threat to Hawaii from our inability to impose and enforce effective mitigation requirements. But I also ask that you do so because these questions will have to be answered and the necessary changes will have to be made for Hawaii to reopen to any great extent to air travel.”

“Simply put, if passengers do not feel safe coming to Hawaii because they fear contracting COVID-19 on the flight or in Hawaii, or if Hawaii residents do not feel safe with passengers getting off planes in Hawaii, air travel to Hawaii will not recover leading to many consequences to include FAA and airport-supportive revenues.”

“The same is true throughout the country and so the necessity of safe travel is in all respects a national one which FAA should better face now. Considering the urgency of protecting Hawaii’s current and future public health, I ask for your specific response by no later than Wednesday, May 20th.“

“I think people understand this makes sense, it’s much better done in advance rather than rely on a broken quarantine,” Rep. Case said.

Case said it would be up to the airlines to enforce and they would deny boarding to any passenger with a fever or who tests positive.

Lt. Gov Josh Green’s Travel with Aloha program suggests similar testing.

Under the program, people coming to Hawaii would be tested 72 hours before they plan on flying in, if the test comes back negative for COVID, they wouldn’t have to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

“Legally you can’t force someone to get a test but you can quarantine them and the stronger we are on our quarantine protocols the more I think cooperative they will be going through this,” he said.

He said he plans on speaking with big pharmacies like CVS and partnering with them so people can get a test done quickly and simply before arriving to Hawaii.

“This is the holy grail if you will- knowing people are negative before they travel to your state makes everyone feel reassured,” he said.

As for the program name, Lt. Gov. Green said Aloha is one of the few Hawaiian words people on the mainland know. “It obviously means many things, but one of the things it means is to be mindful and considerate of others, and that’s why the word was chosen.”

“This is an opportunity to simply do one thing which is ask someone to get a screening test and be safe coming to Hawaii, and it’s good for them too because they’ll know sitting next to someone on the plane that they tested negative, and when they go to the pool, or ocean, or dinner that all the travelers and visitors are negative like themselves then they’re going to get really great respectful care from we the people who take care of our visitors because we’ll know they respected us enough to get checked out,” Lt. Gov Green said.

“I think it’s a smart thing for travelers around the world to do and maybe this is a way we can lead by example a little bit,” he said.