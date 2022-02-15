Rental and utility relief available for O’ahu families

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Changes to the City and County of Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program (RURP) means more Oahu families can get help with the rent and utilities.

Renters who had economic hardship due to the pandemic since March 13, 2020 are qualified.

People who had less income such as from losing a job or having your work hours cut are eligible.



Those who had an increase in household expenses may also apply.

Renters on leasehold properties can have their leasehold fees paid. People who live on houseboats legally can have their mooring fees paid.

Since the program started in April 2021 more than $115 million in federal funds helped Oahu residents.

New funding rules from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program allows residents to get support for 18 months instead of 12.

For more information visit the One Oahu website FAQ section, or call 808-768-CITY (2489) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.