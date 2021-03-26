Rent, utility relief program coming for Oahu residents impacted by coronavirus

File – A rental sign is posted in front of an apartment complex Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Qualified residents on Oahu will be able to apply for a Rental and Utility Relief Program on Monday, April 5, which will use $114 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Residents who qualify will receive help with their rent and utility bills for electricity, sewer, water and gas.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The City and County of Honolulu is teaming up with community partners to develop the program. Bills will be covered for up to 12 months, depending on the applicant’s financial status.

Individuals who qualify must meet the following criteria:

Oahu residents who are renting on-island.

Proof of COVID-19 pandemic-related job loss, unemployment or pay reduction.

Proof of difficulties paying for rent and utilities.

One person per household.

Income limits for eligible households will be applied.

Qualifying individuals will also need the following documents:

Government-issued photo ID.

Proof of Oahu residency.

Rent agreement.

Past due rent or utility notice.

Tax documents or pay stubs from two months of most recent income.

Proof of COVID-19 pandemic related hardship like an Unemployment Insurance letter.

Residents will be able to apply at oneoahu.org or through a paper application starting April 5.

Click here for more information.