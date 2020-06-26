Rent and mortgage assistance available to Hawaii Island residents impacted by COVID-19

(KHON) — The Office of Housing and Community Development issued a press release announcing rent and mortgage assistance program for Hawaii Island residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance comes through a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of Housing and Community Development and Hope Services Hawaii, Inc.

“This program will provide a one-time rent or mortgage payment not to exceed $2,000 for eligible households at or below 80% of the area median income who were affected by Covid-19,” the press release stated.

Information on the requirements for the program is available online here. Applications will be accepted online or by phone starting July 1, 2020.

“The County is pursuing other financial grants, and information about eligibility will be made available when we receive it,” Mayor Kim said.

For questions regarding this Emergency Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program, please visit the website at www.hopeserviceshawaii.org/RMAP or contact Hope Services Hawai‘i, Inc. at 935-3050 or RMAP@hopeserviceshawaii.org Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.