Rent a movie theatre auditorium at Consolidated Theatres

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Consolidated Theatres is offering private movie screenings and gaming experiences at its Ward, Mililani and Olino locations.

You can book an auditorium and have up to 30 of your friends and family. Auditoriums are available to book Thursdays through Sundays.

Packages start at $250 and you can add a concession package if you want popcorn, drinks and snacks.

For gamers, it’s ten guests max, starting at $200 for two hours. Guests bring their own games and console.

Consolidated has not said when it’ll reopen to the public.