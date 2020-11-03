Renowned restaurant Alan Wong’s to permanently close

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than two decades an iconic Hawaii restaurant is closing its doors for good.

Alan Wong’s, tucked away in a small office building on South King Street, has been closed for months because of the pandemic.

Prominent local chefs say they’re hurting to see someone as well-known and skilled as Alan Wong have to close.

“I was very surprised because Alan Wong is like a godfather of the fusion Hawaii regional cuisine,” said Chef Chai Chaowasaree.

What will be missing is a true taste of Hawaii according to Chef Sam Choy.

“The farmers really literally working with all of the local farmers putting a true piece of Hawaii on his plates serving some of the greatest products that were ever grown or caught in Hawaii,” said Choy.

KHON2’s calls to Chef Wong weren’t returned this evening so it’s unclear what exactly the reason is for the closure, but the restaurant had been temporarily closed since August.

“For the restaurant it’s very challenging especially if you don’t have a landlord supporting you,” Chef Chai said. “If the landlord continues to charge you full rent it’s impossible for any restaurant to survive.”

The consensus is Chef Wong will land back on his feet.

“I’m sure he’s going to reopen again or do something because he’s so talented. The possibilities are endless,” Chef Chai added.

“I’m sure that there’s something in his arsenal to do something different,” Chef Choy said.

Chef Alan Wong also closed the Pineapple Room that was located inside of the Ala Moana Macy’s back in 2017. At the time, he said that was due to the changing dining landscape.

