Reminder: partial interisland travel quarantine goes into effect Aug 11

HONOLULU, (KHON2) — The partial interisland travel quarantine goes into effect Tuesday, Aug 11.

These adjusted regulations are scheduled to run through the month of August.

Only people traveling to the neighbor islands will be required to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

If you’re flying to Oahu, you will not be required to quarantine.

Kauai officials say that two of its recent cases were travel related and they are encouraging everyone not to travel recreationally.

“Therefore, any interisland travel poses an increased risk of exposure. Please travel only for essential purposes. This is not the time for recreational travel. Of the two cases announced yesterday and today, both are travel-related cases, who appear to have been infected while on another island. Neither of them traveled while sick” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai District Health Officer.

Essential workers are under modified quarantine rules, and will have to self-isolate when not conducting their essential business.

